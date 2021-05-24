newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

This is why Prince Harry volunteered to have therapy on camera, says director

By Olivia Petter
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxjNP_0a917V6C00

The Duke of Sussex volunteered to have his therapy session filmed for his new series on mental health , The Me You Can’t See, created in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey .

In the new Apple TV series, which aired on Friday, Prince Harry is shown undergoing a form of therapy called eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR), which works by blocking out traumatic memories.

Now, speaking to Town and Country magazine, the director of the episode, Dawn Porter, has revealed that it was the duke’s idea to undergo the treatment on camera.

“He volunteered, he was game for trying something,” she told the publication.

“And we thought well, we have the opportunity to film this [therapy] and maybe this is something that will work for some people, maybe it won’t, but the idea is that you don’t tick a box and you’re done, mental wellness is an ongoing pursuit.

“You have to continue to try new things and to push yourself and his volunteering to try something was a great way to emphasise and underscore that point.”

In the episode, Prince Harry explains that he first chose to undergo EMDR in order to deal with the loss of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

“EMDR is always something that I wanted to try and that was one of the varieties of different forms of healing or curing that I was willing to experiment with, and I never would have been open to that had I not put in the work and the therapy that I’ve done over the years,” the duke told Winfrey.

Winfrey accompanied him for his session with EMDR therapist Sanja Oakley in the third episode of the show.

Explaining how visiting the UK is traumatising for him, Prince Harry said: “Of course for me, London is a trigger, unfortunately. Because of what happened to my mum, and because of what I experienced and what I saw.”

According to the EMDR Institute , the practice “is a psychotherapy that enables people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are the result of disturbing life experiences.”

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#In Therapy#British Royal Family#Uk#Work Life#Traumatic Memories#Apple#Town And Country#The Emdr Institute#Duke Of Sussex#Mental Wellness#Collaboration#Treatment#London#Experiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Apple TV+ Series Emerges

The official trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series about mental health has emerged. It gives a hint at the range of voices that will appear in The Me You Can’t See. The show itself premieres on May 21. The trailer was still ‘unlisted’ on YouTube at the time of this writing, but MacRumors had spotted it!
Celebritiesfame10.com

Prince Harry Opens Up To Dax Shepard About How Therapy Helped Him

Prince Harry recently opened up to Dax Shepard while making a guest appearance on his podcast, Armchair Expert. The interview covered a wide variety of topics from his relationship with Meghan to his mental health journey to his decision to leave the royal family. The Duke also shared some never-heard-before stories about his royal life and the beginnings of his relationship with Meghan.
Mental HealthVulture

Prince Harry and Oprah Have a Mental Health Summit in TheMe You Can’t See Trailer

Consider this the Oprah and Sussex collaboration that won’t try to annihilate the monarchy. In the trailer for The Me You Can’t See, a new Apple TV docuseries starring Prince Harry and American television royalty, the duo explore mental health and emotional well-being by hearing deeply personal stories from people around the world, in addition to celebrity stories from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. (Obviously Meghan makes a cameo.) “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength,” Harry explains, hoping viewers can learn to destigmatize mental health issues in 2021. “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.” The series will premiere on May 21.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince Harry Opens Up About Therapy, Leaving Royal Life, and His Relationship with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently opened up about his mental health and royal family life, which he described as "a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo." In a new, very candid interview with Dax Shepard for the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry discussed a range of topics, from the early days of his relationship with his now wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the reasons he wanted to step back from royal life long before he met her, in his early 20s. Ahead, some highlights from the interview, which you can listen to in full here.
CelebritiesIn Style

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over First Amendment commen

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan recently penned a lengthy rebuke about Prince Harry after he appeared on a podcast and bad-mouthed the First Amendment. As per Fox News, the Duke of Sussex has faced some backlash from American political figures after he appeared...
Mental HealthPosted by
newschain

Therapy equipped me to take on anything, Harry says

The Duke of Sussex says therapy has “equipped me to take on anything” in the latest of the series of documentaries about mental health he is making with Oprah Winfrey. In episode five of The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV, Harry said he would not have been able to stand attacks by the media without treatment.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Prince Harry says Prince Charles 'passed on suffering' growing up

Prince Harry has said he took Meghan Markle and Archie away from the Royal Family to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in the summer and are currently living in Los Angeles after stepping back from Royal Duties in 2018.
Politicsjonathanturley.org

The “Bonkers” Interview Of Bonny Prince Harry: Why The Attack On The First Amendment Should Concern Americans

The media went into a frenzy this weekend when the bonny Prince Harry gave a huge Hurrumpf to the First Amendment. On a show appropriately called “the Armchair Expert,” Harry declared the First Amendment “bonkers” and expressed frustration of how it protects the media in its “feeding frenzy” over his life. Harry’s criticism of the First Amendment can be dismissed as the unfamiliarity of a royal refugee. However, it is actually far more serious than that. Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle have attacked media rights in England and succeeded under the laws of the United Kingdom. They are now joining a growing anti-free speech and free press movement in the United States.