Evansville, IN

Cicada Swarm Expected to Emerge in 7 to 10 Days

wuzr.com
 3 days ago

Within the next week to ten days. That’s the best guess from experts as to when southern Indiana will see the cicadas emerge and start to make noise. This year’s batch is called Brood X, and they are getting attention because of a fungus that may cause their butts to fall off.

www.wuzr.com
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Evansville, INwnin.org

Mask, Distancing Order to Expire Monday Night

Deputy Mayor makes announcement on Twitter. With new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting Tuesday, Evansville officials are easing them here as well. A tweet, buried in Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer’s Twitter feed Friday afternoon, announced the major change in local mask and social...
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Ghost Quesadilla coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh restaurant is expanding into Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is going to be opening a new restaurant on Pearl Drive in the space next to Freddy’s. We spoke to a designer on the project who tells us the new restaurant will have indoor and...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Audits clock-ins and -outs to ensure hours match scheduled hours. Track and record in home care software all instances of assignment refusals, call-outs, late…. Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Surgery PSC – Evansville, IN. Answering phones and scheduling appointments. Greeting patients, and checking them in and out for appointments. Collecting...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.