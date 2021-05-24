Preview: English National Opera 2021-22
An exciting season of live opera awaits at the London Coliseum. Last week, English National Opera announced its 2021-22 season featuring seven operas – four new productions and three revivals. Mixing the novel with the familiar, their ambition is to be welcomed – especially when you consider what opera companies have had to contend with over the last 14 months. As ENO’s new artistic director, Annilese Miskimmon told us: “It has been a privilege to join the ENO. I was astonished by the gusto with which the company met COVID’s challenges as we continued to make ambitious new work. It is this energy that we bring to our new season, filling the London Coliseum with great opera once again.”www.musicomh.com