Maine State

Stop, Check, Prevent Tick Bites In Maine

With this month being Lyme Disease Awareness Month it is important to know how to avoid dealing with the disease, which comes down to avoiding tick bites. The State of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a campaign going on right now to protect yourself and is all about checking yourself often for ticks when you are outside. They are reaching out to the public with a campaign to avoid tickborne diseases, such as Lyme Disease with these three words: 'Stop. Check. Prevent'.

