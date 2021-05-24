newsbreak-logo
Pokémon Card Scalpers Hit New Low In Violent Walmart Footage

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago

You might like collecting Pokémon cards, but do you like them enough to trigger a stampede in Walmart as soon as the store opens to the shock of the staff who have to contain the chaos?. I'm going to guess that your answer is 'no.' It's the silver anniversary of...

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

GamblingKUTV

Fandom website promises $60/hr to hunt for Pokémon cards

(KUTV) — Pokémon cards, and their seemingly endless increase in value, have led to many problems across the world, especially for collectors. Thanks to the rise in value, the Pokémon card craze has led to card shortages and scalpers taking things to new extremes. FandomSpot, an online fandom platform, is...
Public Healthbusinessofbusiness.com

Scalpers are flipping products on eBay and Amazon again, as new pandemic shortages hit

Harkening back to toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages early in the pandemic, a similar thing seems to be happening with the laundry stain treatment Shout. The product, usually a staple in homes across the U.S., has reportedly been disappearing from store shelves. Meanwhile, it’s showing up on Amazon and eBay, listed by independent vendors, for sale at as much as three or four times the normal price — and possibly marked up even higher.
RetailPosted by
Vice

Pokémon Shortage Is the Best and Worst Thing to Happen to Local Card Shops

Card and gaming shops are often community centers. They’re a place where people gather to play a couple rounds of Pokémon, Dungeons & Dragons, or Magic: The Gathering. Counterintuitively, some of these stores have thrived during the pandemic. People haven't been meeting up to play games in shops, but they’re buying more than ever before. It’s good business for the card shops in the short term, but people who work in the stores worry what it may mean for the future of the hobby.
HobbiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lileks: Finally! They banned Pokémon cards

Clickbait intro: Target has pulled Pokémon cards from the shelves, and the reason might surprise you!. You might think, "It's because Pokémon is over?" Hah. Pokémon will never be over. Once upon a time, a million years ago, Daughter enjoyed collecting Pokémon cards. I enjoyed learning about the mythical creatures.
Hobbiescriticalhit.net

Behold the madness of scalpers rushing to buy Pokemon cards

Picture the scene: You’re up early, you decide to get some shopping done, and you head on down to ye olde supermarket, only to be met by a horde of fidgety dudes at the front door, hungry for a fresh drop of Pokemon cards which can then be scalped online for grossly-inflated prices. That’s the reality which Instagram user tcg_grassi and Twitter user bigcards30 shared over the weekend, as a Walmart in Pennsylvania saw a small mob of folks rush inside the store to score some of that sweet poke-loot.
GamblingNintendo Life

Pokémon Trading Card Scalpers Are Causing Some Ugly Scenes Right Now

Earlier in May, Target stores located in America temporarily suspended sales of various trading cards including Pokémon ones. It was already fairly obvious tensions were high when a 35-year-old man was assaulted in a Target parking lot for his own purchase, and now video footage has emerged of adults swarming an aisle in another store, and clearing out entire shelves of cards within seconds. Note: this footage contains explicit language.
GamblingPosted by
Hacker Noon

Where to Sell Pokémon Cards Online: 3 Options

The Pokémon trading card game (TCG) is the most popular card-based game on the planet. Over a couple of years, the TCG has grown from a hardcore fans' hobby to a global phenomenon. YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Poketubers such as Leonhart have helped to elevate the Pokémon TCG....
RetailComplex

Chaos Ensues at Wal-Mart After Pokémon Fans Rush to Buy Cards

Just days after Target announced that it will no longer sell collectible cards due to a recent fight that took place outside of a Wisconsin location, Walmart found itself at the center of another chaotic incident this weekend when Pokémon fans rushed into the store to get their hands on a shortage of the trading cards.
Gamblingfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon TCG Scalpers: Here is Why Some Stores Stopped Selling Pokemon TCG and some sports Trading Cards

Last week Pokemon cards got pulled from stores due to an issue with scalpers, and we thought that this would be the end to it. Well, they are at it again. Scalpers were creating scenes worldwide and caused disturbances in stores to get their hands on the most popular cards at the moment so they can sell them on the black market for an unreasonable price. Due to this, many stores stopped selling them in-store to keep the safety of the customers and their employees.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Woman Arrested For Selling Customer Bottled Water Instead Of A PS5

In Shiga, Japan, a person has been arrested for fraud because they sent their customer two bottles of water rather than the PlayStation 5 that they'd paid for. The absurdity of this story is something, but when you consider how scarce these consoles are, that customer must have had their expectations dashed. Since November 2020, Sony has seen almost eight million units shipped across the globe, and it was over the moon given the issues that the pandemic incurred. "It's been difficult, it's been challenging from the production side, not being able to get anybody into the factories in Asia," said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in an interview last year. "Before we started production, we had to do all the manufacturing preparation by camera remotely. I mean, just imagine that for a precision device like the PlayStation 5." Owing to the discrepancy between supply and demand, scalpers swooped in like vultures. Even the government bodies in the UK have had enough, and took action against those who purchase goods online using automated bots.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

PS5 Scalper Group Claims to Have Secured 3000 Consoles in Walmart Restock

This PS5 scalper group claims to have secured over 3000 consoles in the recent Walmart restock. If you were wondering whether or not scalping is still playing a major part in the PS5 stock shortage, wonder no longer. After all, with millions of users still looking for their next-gen console, there’s nowhere near enough to go around.
Kidsokcfox.com

Parents frustrated over Pokémon card collectors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — What once was a game for kids is now an investment for adults: Pokémon cards are making money and kids collections are suffering because of it. Target and Walmart have even stopped selling cards because people are resorting to violence, and even drawing weapons,...