Myanmar's Suu Kyi Makes First In-Person Court Appearance

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared in court in person on Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1. Myanmar state television MRTV broadcast on its evening news program the first photo of Suu Kyi, 75, since the coup. It showed her sitting straight-backed in a small courtroom, wearing a pink face-mask, her hands folded in her lap. Alongside her were her two co-defendants, former President Win Myint and Myo Aung, the former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myanmar’s capital.

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
