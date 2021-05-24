Alinity Forced To Call Police As Fans Show Up At Her Home During Stream

In the latest episode of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, Pikachu literally got arrested on suspicion of theft by Officer Jenny. What. He was a good lad, always cheerful, and had a smile for everyone. Well, the little fellow has certainly blotted his copybook now. It's also a stain on the celebrations for the series of monster hunting games, which honours its 25th anniversary in 2021. Starting with a very cool video that passed through all of the eras of Pokémon, from core titles to toys to spinoffs, The Pokémon Company announced a collaborative album would be revealed over the course of the year. Katy Perry recorded the lead single, titled Electric, and Post Malone held a concert on Pokémon Day with his songs Psycho, Circles, and Only Wanna Be with You. Also, McDonald's Happy Meals saw Pokémon toys and Trading Cards return to their boxes, and three new games were shown off, too. New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus had fans in a frenzy by paying tribute to the community's highest rated games and evolving the formula for a brand new adventure.