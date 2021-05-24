newsbreak-logo
Alinity Forced To Call Police As Fans Show Up At Her Home During Stream

By Ewan Moore
 3 days ago

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon has confirmed that she's currently in contact with the police after a number of "fans" showed up to her home during a stream and started harassing her. Over the weekend, Mogollon took to Twitter to remind fans that showing up someone's home without that...

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

