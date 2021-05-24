Free crochet dog coat pattern

If you’ve seen The Mandalorian (or even been on the internet), you’ve probably come across the ridiculously adorable existence of Baby Yoda. Because of the character’s irresistibly cute features, Baby Yoda’s image has been used in countless memes and plastered on T-shirts, mugs, and even Chia pets (remember those?). If you’ve ever wanted to recreate this magnificent creature from the comfort of your own home, look no further than this crochet guide! This article details just exactly how you go about crocheting your own Baby Yoda, including tips on the best materials to use, specific patterns, and how to make extra flourishes like facial features and wardrobe additions.