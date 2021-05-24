newsbreak-logo
Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board

By Julian Horsey
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might be interested to know about a new arrival to the Adafruit online store in the form of the Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board, created by the team at UUgear. The small Witty Pi 3 Mini board adds RTC (DS3231SN) and power management to your Raspberry Pi, and allows you to create and define complex ON/OFF sequences with simple script. Witty Pi 3 Mini supports all Raspberry Pi models that have the 40-pin GPIO header, including A+, B+, 2B, Zero, Zero W, 3B, 3B+, 3A+, and 4 B+.

