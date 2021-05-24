newsbreak-logo
China Accused of Using Forced Labor in Solar Panel Supply Chain, Complicating Biden's Clean Energy Ambitions

By Joe Mcdonald
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang, the northwestern region where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass incarceration of minorities and other abuses. Other parts of China supply 35%. Only 20% comes from U.S. and other producers.

