newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, GA

Police blotter: meth arrests in Jefferson, deadly crashes in Jackson and Hall counties

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXDe7_0a916qTY00

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a half-dozen suspected methamphetamine traffickers at a home in Jefferson. Suspects range in age from 22 to 37 and are from Commerce, Braselton, and Hoschton.

It was a deadly weekend on northeast Georgia roadways: Two people whose names have not yet been released were killed in a wreck Georgia Highway 365 in Hall County. And two people—46 year-old Kevin Davis of Lula and 44 year-old Jody Garrett of Danielsville—were killed in a crash on Highway 441 in Commerce.

Firefighters in Augusta are mourning the death of one of their own. Fire Department Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins drowned over the weekend in Clarks Hill Lake near Lake Springs Park. He was 60 years old.

There is a GBI investigation in Cobb County: an inmate has died in the Cobb County jail.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Hall County, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
Jefferson, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Braselton, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#County Police#County Sheriff#Jefferson County#Sheriff S Office#Commerce#Fire Department#Gbi#Arrests#Crash#Cobb County#Suspects#Lake Springs Park#Firefighters#Clarks Hill Lake#Jackson And Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington StatePosted by
WGAU

3 officers face arraignment in Black man's restraint death

SEATTLE — (AP) — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state officers have been charged in the death of Manuel Ellis: another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged officers Christopher Burbank...
Utah StatePosted by
WGAU

Armed teacher thwarts attempted kidnapping at Utah school

OGDEN, Utah — An armed teacher in Utah thwarted an attempted kidnapping Tuesday after confronting a man who was trying to take an 11-year-old girl from an elementary school playground, investigators said. Ogden police said a teacher, who is licensed to carry a concealed firearm, saw Ira Cox-Berry, 41, walk...
Violent CrimesPosted by
WGAU

Man killed after stabbing, shooting 3 French police officers

PARIS — (AP) — An unidentified assailant stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France then shot two other officers before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The motive for the violence is unclear. The slain suspect's identity is being verified, France's national gendarme...
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Man accused of rape on boat docked at Lake Lanier Islands

A Lawrenceville man was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident on his boat at Lake Lanier Islands, according to authorities. Kelley Eugene Pilcher, 58, was booked in to the Hall County Jail Sunday, May 16, where he remains with no bond. Defense attorney Stephen...
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Jefferson man charged by JPD twice in one week

A Jefferson man was charged by the Jefferson Police Department twice in one week. On Sunday, May 9, around 2 p.m. officers were called out to a Peach Hill Cir. residence where 73-year-old Gerald Andrew Standridge, 254 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, was causing a disturbance. Around 2:40 p.m. officers responded...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Arrests around the county recently

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:. •Steven Mackenzie Angel, 28, 7493 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, battery and criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting. •John Martin Rene’Villia, 25, 7503 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting. •Billy Christopher...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

ICYMI: Stories you may have missed from the weekend

Here are some of the top stories you might have missed this weekend. Hall County authorities locate rape, child molestation suspect. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday afternoon that Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, a man wanted on rape and child molestation charges, has been taken in to custody. He was arrested without incident in the 700 block of West Avenue in Gainesville within 24 hours of the issuance of the public BOLO.
Hall County, GAmainstreetnews.com

HCSO arrests man on rape, molestation charges

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a man wanted for rape, child molestation and other crimes on Saturday, May 15, less than 24 hours after investigators asked the public for information on his whereabouts. The HCSO warrants unit took Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, into custody without incident at...