Police blotter: meth arrests in Jefferson, deadly crashes in Jackson and Hall counties

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a half-dozen suspected methamphetamine traffickers at a home in Jefferson. Suspects range in age from 22 to 37 and are from Commerce, Braselton, and Hoschton.

It was a deadly weekend on northeast Georgia roadways: Two people whose names have not yet been released were killed in a wreck Georgia Highway 365 in Hall County. And two people—46 year-old Kevin Davis of Lula and 44 year-old Jody Garrett of Danielsville—were killed in a crash on Highway 441 in Commerce.

Firefighters in Augusta are mourning the death of one of their own. Fire Department Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins drowned over the weekend in Clarks Hill Lake near Lake Springs Park. He was 60 years old.

There is a GBI investigation in Cobb County: an inmate has died in the Cobb County jail.