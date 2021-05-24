Rust Console Edition launch featured in This Week on Xbox
Major Nelson has released a new Xbox news update in the form of the ongoing This Week On Xbox YouTube series, this week featuring, Rust Console Edition, SnowRunner day-one with Xbox Game Pass, the SCARLET NEXUS demo and more, check out this week’s episodes embedded below the of viewing pleasure. “The only aim in Rust is to survive – Overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals. Protect yourself from other players.”www.geeky-gadgets.com