Rust Console Edition launch featured in This Week on Xbox

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Major Nelson has released a new Xbox news update in the form of the ongoing This Week On Xbox YouTube series, this week featuring, Rust Console Edition, SnowRunner day-one with Xbox Game Pass, the SCARLET NEXUS demo and more, check out this week’s episodes embedded below the of viewing pleasure. “The only aim in Rust is to survive – Overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals. Protect yourself from other players.”

