Europe

Europe News

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

A Belarus warplane forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk and arrested a passenger, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

