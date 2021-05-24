Heart condition in young people who got COVID-19 vaccine being investigated by CDC

PITTSBURGH — A heart condition in young people who got the COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said it’s an extremely rare and mild heart condition, but it’s something parents should be aware of.

Called myocarditis, the condition causes inflammation in the heart. Symptoms include fatigue, chest pain and abnormal heart rhythms.

“Relatively few” cases have been reported, mostly in teenagers and young adults, according to the CDC.

It is also noted that the condition has appeared more often in boys and more often following the second dose of the vaccine, typically within four days after vaccination.

However, the CDC said there’s no evidence at this time that the condition is linked to the vaccine, adding that it’s possibly related to other underlying causes.