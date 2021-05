Liverpool breathed new life into their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League after a 4-2 victory in their rescheduled game at Manchester United. The initial match on May 2 was called off as anti-Glazer protestors invaded Old Trafford, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were stuck at the team hotel. United fans again protested outside the ground against the Glazer family ahead of kick-off on Thursday night, but there were no repeats of the scenes of earlier this month.