Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 11:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 11.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is within 5 feet of the top of the dock at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. Tugs can not push barges upstream and are unable to dock and there is widespread inundation of the floodplain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 12/09/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu San Bernard River Sweeny 7.0 11.4 Mon 8 am CDT 11.6 11.9 9.2