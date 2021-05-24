Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 61.0 feet. * Flood stage is 58.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 61.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 56.8 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 61.0 feet on 11/26/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu East Fork San Jacinto New Caney 58.0 61.0 Mon 8 pm CDT 60.6 60.0 59.0