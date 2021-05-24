Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until late Saturday night. * At 7:46 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:46 PM CDT Monday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding continues with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek and minor backwater flooding up West Bernard Creek in Wharton County. Backwater flooding up Snake Creek threatens low lying areas in the Tierra Grande subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.5 feet on 12/09/2018.