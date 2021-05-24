Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday night. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with the creek close to 200 yards wide at FM 710 in the vicinity of the gage. Secondary roads are cut off and bridges near the creek flood and are dangerous. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 07/06/2007.

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Hurricane season has yet to begin, but emergency officials say it’s time to start preparing, as this year’s storm count could be above average. Meteorologists anticipate an above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021. Researchers at Colorado State University foresee 17 named storms this year, due to the predicted absence of El Niño waters, which typically dismantles forming hurricanes.
Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.