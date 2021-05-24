Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday night. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with the creek close to 200 yards wide at FM 710 in the vicinity of the gage. Secondary roads are cut off and bridges near the creek flood and are dangerous. Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 07/06/2007.