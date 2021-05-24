Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * From Tuesday afternoon to late Friday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.2 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 12/29/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.5 Mon 8 pm CDT 17.3 18.1 17.9