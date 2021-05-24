Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Lavaca River near Edna. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 23.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.9 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding along the Lavaca River reaches hundreds of yards into the lower floodplain backing up sloughs and low areas. Minor roads and near the river flood and livestock are isolated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.9 feet on 07/13/1939. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Lavaca River Edna 21.0 23.4 Mon 8 pm CDT 23.8 23.4 20.2