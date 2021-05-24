Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 26.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins threatening livestock and property in the river channel. The right approach to the County Road 401 bridge is closed making travel difficult. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 01/17/2010. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Navidad River Strane Park 24.0 25.5 Mon 8 pm CDT 25.2 21.3 16.1