Liberty County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Liberty. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 28.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Monday was 28.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as homes in several subdivisions above Liberty begin flooding. Extensive flooding over much of Liberty County can be expected with each incremental rise in the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.6 feet on 04/14/1968. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Trinity River Liberty 26.0 28.3 Mon 7 pm CDT 28.3 28.6 28.6

Liberty County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 14 miles northwest of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Shepherd, Romayor, Tarkington Prairie, Segno and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 14 miles northwest of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Shepherd, Romayor, Tarkington Prairie, Segno and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County residents count blessings after tornado swept through

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) — ABC13 spoke with residents in Tarkington, a community located near Cleveland, Texas, after a storm caused damage to families’ homes and vehicles. Darren Wolf, a homeowner who had a tree land on his roof, says he was settling in from work when the tornado passed through on Tuesday.
Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Liberty Severe Thunderstorm Watch 142, previously in effect until 1 PM CDT this afternoon, is now in effect until 3 PM CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Chambers Liberty This includes the cities of Anahuac, Cleveland, Dayton, Liberty, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Southern Liberty SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cove, or near Beach City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baytown, Beach City, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Stowell, Hankamer and Wallisville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto Severe Thunderstorm Watch 142 remains valid until 1 PM CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 6 counties Chambers Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto This includes the cities of Anahuac, Cleveland, Coldspring, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Houston, Liberty, Livingston, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Shepherd, Stowell, The Woodlands, and Winnie.