Matagorda County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 930 AM CDT, unless updates are needed prior. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Major flooding is forecast. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * From this afternoon to late Wednesday night. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 28.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water spills into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and covers the meander point at the meander curve. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.2 feet on 10/22/1984. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 16.6 Mon 3 am CDT 28.2 25.9 20.3

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas East Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southern Waller County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, northwestern Rosenberg, Stafford, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, southwestern Eldridge / West Oaks, Town West, Meadows Place, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton and San Felipe.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wharton County, TXWharton Journal Spectator

County leaders urge residents to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season has yet to begin, but emergency officials say it’s time to start preparing, as this year’s storm count could be above average. Meteorologists anticipate an above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021. Researchers at Colorado State University foresee 17 named storms this year, due to the predicted absence of El Niño waters, which typically dismantles forming hurricanes.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage over the area this morning and very heavy rainfall rates will be possible. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible with these slow moving storms. The storms in general should sag southward this morning stalling then shifting back to the west and southwestward this afternoon. Storms may weaken or depart the area by late afternoon or evening but more storms are expected to develop Saturday and through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches will be common with isolated locations receiving 4 to 8 inches through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is expected Saturday into Sunday.