Polk County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 135.1 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday was 135.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 135.0 feet. * Impact...At 135.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues as significant backwater up Thomas Lake floods the lowest areas in the Green Rich Shore Subdivision in Walker County with the boat ramp completely inundated. The lowest lying areas in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision and FM 980 northwest of Riverside are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 135.1 feet on 10/30/2009. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Trinity River Riverside 133.5 135.1 Mon 7 pm CDT 135.0 135.0 134.9

alerts.weather.gov
City
Riverside, TX
County
Trinity County, TX
County
Polk County, TX
County
Walker County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
City
Trinity, TX
County
San Jacinto County, TX
City
Goodrich, TX
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Jacinto SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Hempstead, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus and Plantersville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Jasper, Polk, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Jasper; Polk; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River At Rockland. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 26.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 20.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 01/20/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Menard Creek Rye 20.0 22.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.9 12.0 11.3
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Trinity County in southeastern Texas South central Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lovelady, or 10 miles east of Austonio, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Trinity and south central Houston Counties, including the following locations... Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Trinity county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apple Springs, Trinity, Groveton, Sebastopol, Pennington and Centralia.
Walker County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Trinity county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apple Springs, Trinity, Groveton, Sebastopol, Pennington and Centralia.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas North central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of Austonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houston, northeastern Madison and north central Walker Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY AND SOUTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Trinity, or 20 miles south of Crockett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Groveton around 505 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Austonio and Lovelady.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Austin; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Waller SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Panorama Village to near Sealy. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conroe, northwestern Rosenberg, Humble, Katy, Tomball, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis, Prairie View, Brookshire, Pinehurst, Spring Branch North, The Woodlands, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Eldridge / West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten and Kingwood. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Walker County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walker THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON AND NORTH CENTRAL WALKER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Walker County, TXHuntsville Item

Walker County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Walker County until 9 p.m. Weather experts say that the area is likely to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms, with at least half of an inch of precipitation possible. Other counties under the watch include: Anderson, Angelina, Brazos, Burleson,...
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas North central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Groveton, or 9 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Corrigan, Groveton and Pennington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Huntsville, TXKBTX.com

Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small and brief tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Walker County, the National Weather Service in Houston confirmed. The touchdown happened around 6:24 p.m. near the Walmart store on I-45 near SH 30 in Huntsville. A dispatcher with Walker County emergency communications tells KBTX there...