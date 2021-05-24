Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 135.1 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday was 135.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 135.0 feet. * Impact...At 135.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues as significant backwater up Thomas Lake floods the lowest areas in the Green Rich Shore Subdivision in Walker County with the boat ramp completely inundated. The lowest lying areas in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision and FM 980 northwest of Riverside are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 135.1 feet on 10/30/2009. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Trinity River Riverside 133.5 135.1 Mon 7 pm CDT 135.0 135.0 134.9