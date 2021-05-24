newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Mission Fed Partners with CIFSDS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego CA— Mission Fed Credit Union, the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has partnered with the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section to (CIFSDS) to support education-based athletics. The partnership is integral to the organization’s mission to give back to its local community, partnering with local schools and nonprofits to support education for all.

