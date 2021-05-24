Best Local Theatre Teacher Award Winner Announced atthe Broadway San Diego Awards, Sponsored by SDCCU
San Diego CA—San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution, is excited to announce that Elise Marinkovich of Francis Parker School was named the Best Local Theatre Teacher at the Broadway San Diego Awards. The Best Local Theatre Teacher Awards contest ran from April 16 to May 7 on sdccu.com. Students, parents, family members and friends were asked to nominate and vote for a deserving drama or theatre teacher who made a positive difference in their life, the life of a child or in the community. The awards ceremony was held virtually on May 20 and the recognition included a pair of season tickets to Broadway San Diego’s 44th season.www.osidenews.com