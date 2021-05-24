newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Best Local Theatre Teacher Award Winner Announced atthe Broadway San Diego Awards, Sponsored by SDCCU

osidenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego CA—San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), San Diego’s largest locally-owned financial institution, is excited to announce that Elise Marinkovich of Francis Parker School was named the Best Local Theatre Teacher at the Broadway San Diego Awards. The Best Local Theatre Teacher Awards contest ran from April 16 to May 7 on sdccu.com. Students, parents, family members and friends were asked to nominate and vote for a deserving drama or theatre teacher who made a positive difference in their life, the life of a child or in the community. The awards ceremony was held virtually on May 20 and the recognition included a pair of season tickets to Broadway San Diego’s 44th season.

www.osidenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Awards Ceremony#National Theatre#Broadway Theatre#Musical Theatre#High School Musical#Francis Parker School#The Best Local Theatre#Broadway San Diego#Imperial#Estatements#Visa#Ncua#Drama Club Advisor#National High School#Equal Housing Opportunity#Theatre Education#Sdccu Mobile Banking#Online Ceremony#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Theater-loving San Diego teen wins national Shakespeare competition

SAN DIEGO — Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in Balboa Park. Now, the San Diego teen will soon trod the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, as her prize for winning first place in a national Shakespeare contest.
San Diego, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Petco Park to host Memorial Day weekend concerts

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres, in partnership with CBF Productions, announced details surrounding two back-to-back Memorial Day weekend concerts taking place at Petco Park on May 29 and 30. The Beach Boys, members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with special guests John Stamos and Mark...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego, CAwtnzfox43.com

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Review: San Diego Rep’s ‘Nicholas, Anna & Sergei’ is more cinema than theater

The world premiere play on film by Hershey Felder benefits San Diego Rep and 19 other international theaters. A year ago this month, San Diego Repertory Theatre presented a theatrical experiment by regular performer Hershey Felder, where the popular playwright/pianist/actor Hershey Felder livestreamed himself performing a solo play from his home in Florence, Italy.
Temecula, CAOCRegister

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

GET YOUR WESTERN PHOTOS IN FOR THE VIRTUAL GRUBSTAKE DAYS PARADE

If your closet includes petticoats, leather holsters, and cowboy boots, the organizers of the Grubstake Days virtual parade want to see your Wild West get up. Reporter Heather Clisby has details …. The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first ever “Grubstake Days Virtual Parade” and seeks images...
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...