The Fashion & Message Of ‘Born This Way’ Remain Powerful A Decade Later

They don’t make them like this anymore. I can’t think of very many albums released in the 2010s that offered the same level of spectacle as Born This Way. Lady Gaga was the last gasp of omnipresent pop music. Born This Way, or at least its singles, served as a great unifier, blasting out of suburban minivans and gay club speakers alike. The album, which came out 10 years ago this weekend, spent six weeks on top of the Billboard 200, and that was only a small fraction of the time that Gaga spent in the public consciousness in the years leading up to and surrounding the release of her sophomore album. There were enough award show appearances (meat dress!), hit singles (four top 10s), and controversial conversation starters (“Judas” coming out during Holy Week) to keep the rollout for Born This Way going for nearly an entire year.