newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Foodbank chairman: people "didn't know where to turn" during Covid

fakenhamtimes.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our latest Dereham column, Mid-Norfolk foodbank chairman DAVE PEARSON reflects on a year like no other. As I think back to the start of 2020, we were looking ahead to our “quiet” time of the year after the Christmas rush and the autumn harvest festivals. Our stock levels were adequate and you could say we were “ticking over” nicely.

www.fakenhamtimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Local Food#Community Work#The Independence Matters#Wellspring Church#Swaffham Baptist Church#Fakenham Salvation Army#Citizens Advice#Breckland Council#Mid Norfolk Foodbank#Supermarkets#Food Boxes#Electronic Vouchers#People#Phone#Deliveries#Home#Business#Sterling Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Trafficlondonnewsonline.co.uk

In My View: Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall

Lambeth council has introduced several temporary Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) schemes across Lambeth to promote social distancing and active travel in response to the Covid pandemic. As a lifelong Lambeth resident and mum to two young children, I welcome the LTN’s and am supportive of the objectives that underpin the...
Economykentlive.news

Flaw means 1.3m have trouble claiming Universal Credit says Martin Lewis

An estimated 1.3 million people experiencing high levels of mental distress receive or are applying for Universal Credit, according to a charity. The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, which was founded by consumer champion Martin Lewis, released the figure as it called for urgent action to fix “design flaws” in the Universal Credit system.
Health Servicestelecareaware.com

UK news roundup: West Wales’ CONNECT project, WelcoMe app for disabled access, X-on Surgery Connect expands, Arc Health in 46 care homes, Alcove’s £75M contract with Suffolk County Council

The CONNECT project, which launched in West Wales at the very beginning of the pandemic last March, is a community support project using both technology enabled care (TEC) and human support. Covering individuals who are older, need home care support, and live at home, it is run by Carmarthenshire County Council’s (CCC) Delta Wellbeing team and covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. To date, they have assessed 1,800 people, supported 8,500 individuals isolated during lockdown with necessities like food, made 18,500 proactive wellbeing calls in the first three months, responded to 1,646 call outs with fewer than 100 requiring emergency services, and responded to over 500 falls with 97 percent within 60 minutes. The CCC is using Tunstall kit for alarms, fall detection, GPS tracking, and 24/7 community response service. Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company, completely owned by CCC, and is the largest digital monitoring platform in Wales. Wales Herald.
HealthTelegraph

Reckless Hancock left care homes to fend for themselves

While two men with receding hairlines quibble over just how many care home residents the Government managed to kill last year, let me paint you a picture of how shambolic the situation actually was. Regardless of what Health Secretary Matt Hancock might have you believe, testing in care homes was a fiasco right from the beginning of the pandemic.
Kidsreadingchronicle.co.uk

Thames Valley Police to visit schools to teach children about risks of drugs and violence

ALL secondary schools across the Thames Valley are being provided new resources to help educate young people on the dangers of drugs. Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit commissioned the national PHSE Association to develop brand new materials and lesson plans, ensuring teaching approaches and content are up-to-date, helping to educate young people to keep them safe.
HealthBBC

Winterbourne View: Families demand overhaul of 'broken' care system

Families of patients held in the Winterbourne View Hospital have written to the prime minister demanding better care for adults with learning disabilities. The abuse of patients at the assessment and treatment unit near Hambrook, Bristol, was exposed by BBC Panorama 10 years ago this month. The families said "countless"...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grieving parents of girl, seven, who died after waiting two hours in a hospital’s emergency room choke back tears as they claim 'rude' staff ignored their cries for help - and question whether it was because of the colour of their skin

The grieving parents of Aishwarya Aswath, who died from an infection at Perth Children's Hospital, say they were treated without compassion and have no doubt she would still be alive if their concerns had been addressed. Aswath Chavittupara, 39, and Prasitha Sasidharan, 33, have laid bare their devastation at the...
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Brave 5-yr-old calls 911 to save Dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher

Savannah Hensley, an incredibly brave 5-year-old girl called 911 to get help for her father, who was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing. The 911 dispatcher was surprised and even thankful for how calm Hensley was in the situation. She was only 5-years-old but very composed and aware of the situation at hand. Frank, her father, was in no position to speak, but Hensley was up to the job. What 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham didn't expect was for Hensley to keep him entertained.