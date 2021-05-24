Waikato DHB making 'good progress' in bringing systems back online, says Chief Executive
The information services system at Waikato District Health Board, one of New Zealand's North Island DHBs, went dark last week after getting hit by a cyberattack. On 18 May, Waikato DHB reported a "full outage" of its information services, affecting all clinical services across its five hospitals – Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumarunui. Its main landline number also went down that day.