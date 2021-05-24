Hidden Kingdom World Music Festival 2021
The Hidden Kingdom World Music Festival is set to take place in Bhutan. The festival will be hosted virtually from Bhutan between July 21-27. Hidden Kingdom is an annual event to promote the rich tradition of Bhutanese Folk Arts, Music and Dance to the world and to showcase its talent in Bhutan and other international festivals. The goal is to provide a platform for global performing arts exchange to create and extend professional opportunities for traditional and independent art, music and dance practitioners across the world.worldmusiccentral.org