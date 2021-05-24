newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

Hidden Kingdom World Music Festival 2021

By World Music Central News Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hidden Kingdom World Music Festival is set to take place in Bhutan. The festival will be hosted virtually from Bhutan between July 21-27. Hidden Kingdom is an annual event to promote the rich tradition of Bhutanese Folk Arts, Music and Dance to the world and to showcase its talent in Bhutan and other international festivals. The goal is to provide a platform for global performing arts exchange to create and extend professional opportunities for traditional and independent art, music and dance practitioners across the world.

#World Music#Folk Music#Dance Music#Hidden Kingdom#Bhutanese Folk Arts#Performing Arts
