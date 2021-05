It seems like Twice Circled are preparing to continue expanding their aquarium building tycoon sim Megaquarium, as a new Beta is out now with some mighty changes. Megaquarium was already an absolute gem, especially when you add in the excellent Freshwater Frenzy expansion. Now though? Prepare for it to be better than ever as a new Beta is up to serve as "a foundation upon which Megaquarium can continue to grow" as the developer saw after the expansion and Steam Workshop popularity that "it became clear to me that some parts of the game needed a significant overhaul if the game was going to be able to continue to grow".