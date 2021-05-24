newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Have you played Code 7? It's a thrilling episodic story-driven hacking adventure

GamingOnLinux
Cover picture for the articleNow and then I go back to the big long list of games that was inluded in the itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality and come across a gem. This time it's Code 7, a really engrossing hacking adventure. Okay, to be truthful, I was poked about this by...

Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Narrative-Driven Cyberpunk Adventure Foreclosed Launches This Summer

FORECLOSED brings neon-saturated gunplay and twisted conspiracies to consoles and PC on August 12. Developed by Italian indie outfit Antab Studio, FORECLOSED is a sleek, narrative-driven cyberpunk adventure with a distinct, comic book-inspired visual style. Featuring hi-tech combat fueled by cybernetic augmentations and an RPG-style skill tree, it’s a pretty ambitious-looking effort from the Milan-based developer. If that sounds like something up your alley, you’re in luck. Because you won’t have to wait much longer to get your cybernetic fingers on it. Publisher Merge Games announced today that the game will be making its way to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, and Stadia on August 12, 2021.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Dragon Adventures codes – potions, meteor shards, and more

May 25, 2021: We added a new Dragon Adventures code to our list!. If you have always dreamed of raising a huge variety of adorable dragons, flying high on their backs, and taking down tough enemies, then this Roblox game is the one for you. Dragon Adventures tasks you with caring for one of the titular beasts from egg to adulthood, all while maintaining your base and protecting it from powerful foes.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's Full Sweet Tooth Trailer Teases An Epic, Thrilling DC Adventure

The full trailer for Sweet Tooth is here. The Netflix adaptation of Jeff Lemire's acclaimed DC comic hits Netflix on June 4. When April's first Sweet Tooth teaser focused more on action and atmosphere, the longer trailer sets up the show's plot. After a pandemic sweeps the planet, part-human, part-animal children known as "hybrids" are born. Inevitably, mankind fears them, and most are hunted and killed. The series focuses on a hybrid deer-boy named Gus, who sets out on a dangerous journey to find others like him, with the help of a man named Gus. It looks like an epic mix of post-apocalyptic thrills and emotional drama, and should stand apart from all the other comic books shows currently available. Check the trailer out below:
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Take to the steampunk skies in Black Skylands

TinyBuild and Hungry Couch Games have revealed their highly-anticipated open-world action-adventure, Black Skylands, will be launching into Steam Early Access on June 11, 2021. The first of its kind in the skypunk genre, Black Skylands is the brainchild of a passionate and ambitious 15-person team based in Russia. You can...
Books & LiteraturePrint Magazine

Eduardo da Floresta's 'Collision' Will Take You On A Sci-Fi Adventure

For eighteen euros, the sci-fi-inspired pages within this book could be yours. Designed by Eduardo da Floresta, Collision is a printed publication that takes its readers on an exploration of a universe far from the place we know as Earth. The color palette consistently sticks to red, purple, black, green, and orange colors, making mysterious and complex spreads. Each illustration is unique from the last so take a seat while you take your mind on an adventure.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Hunt: Showdown Getting a New Map

The PvPvE game will also get a new live event. Crytek announced today that some fresh content is headed soon to Hunt: Showdown. Specifically, the studio revealed that a future update will bring an entirely new map. This will come alongside a new live event that will allow players the chance to unlock new in-game rewards. A little sneak peak of the new map and future content can be found in the new "Dark Sight" trailer, embedded below.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Survival Horror ‘Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’ Announced for PC and Consoles in New Trailer

Leonardo Interactive announced they will publish the Invader Studios-developed survival horror, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, on PC and Consoles for a 2022 release. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998, which acted as a love letter to classic survival horror games. Players will discover the truth about the events of what happened in Keen Sight, a small town in Idaho where the first game took place. However, this requires a trip back to 1994.
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Kaze And The Wild Masks Review

HIGH Pitch-perfect platforming and level design. WTF We really need a new Donkey Kong Country game. I play a lot of platformers. They’re probably my favorite genre, and have been since I was a kid. One of the best in the genre, 1995’s Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, left an undeniable impression on me back then — it fundamentally improved on everything that made its predecessor so beloved and remains one of my favorite titles of all time. While I’ve enjoyed plenty of platformers since then, nothing has come close to matching it in terms of gameplay and level design… until Kaze and the Wild Masks.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Random: Xbox, Stop Turning My Game Clips Into Complete Darkness

Over the past few months, I've been coming across an increasingly frustrating issue - Xbox is turning my recorded clips into complete darkness. Now, it's not all of them, mind, but it's happening sporadically enough to become a problem. Take Resident Evil Village, for example. To be honest, I'm not...
Technologypcinvasion.com

Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Wizard class guide

The Wizard is one of the most powerful classes you can field in Solasta: Crown of the Magister thanks to a lot of spells with a large area-of-effect. Blasting your opponents, or just casting a bunch of utility spells to aid in exploration, make it an ideal pick for your party. Here’s our guide to help you with the Wizard class and builds in Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
Video GamesTouchArcade

TIERRA - Adventure Mystery

Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery…. Recently you have been taking life a little easier. After your recent adventure to the island of Ayuda and the discovery of the mystery treasure, the hiking and puzzle solving had taken its toll. The journey had been tough and you thought a more sedate walk through the woodland area more locally would aid in your recovery. However, on following a downloaded orienteering map, you soon discover mysterious buildings and puzzling locations not listed on the map. Your inquisitive nature kicks in and you decide to investigate further to see where these strange pathways lead and what secrets the mystery buildings may hold. ABOUT TIERRA is a first person point and click graphic puzzle adventure, similar to games you may have played in the ’90’s or similar to a virtual escape rooms you may have played. A simple gameplay interface consisting of the world that you explore and an inventory panel where you can collect, combine and use items you find along the way to solve puzzles. Explore areas, collect hidden objects and take in your surroundings. You will need all of your puzzle solving skills to put together a plan to make your way through the woods, solving riddles and down the many paths towards the secrets of TIERRA. How you tackle the puzzles is down to you. Each puzzle has a logical solution, so take your time, there is no rush and enjoy the process of understanding what you have to do. FEATURES • Easy to play, touch the screen to move around. Use the arrow to move back. • Use the inventory to collect, combine and use objects. • Beautiful all original adventure 3D graphics, environments and atmosphere to explore. • Immersive backing soundtrack and effects to pull you into the adventure. • Automatic saving - Use the ‘Continue’ button on the main menu to pick up where you left off. HINTS & TIPS If you need a hint or clue while playing TIERRA then please reach out over email or social media (contact links can be found on my website) and I will be more than happy to help you. SMALL PRINT TIERRA was created from the imagination of a solo indie developer. “I am always excited to hear people playing my games and their experience along the way. Adventure gaming is my passion and your feedback helps my games get better.“ TIERRA is compatible with all devices and has been designed to be as resource efficient as possible to allow play on many different devices. With that said, if you do run into any difficulties please email so I can provide updates that help everyone enjoy the adventure.
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

OTK Deathrattle Demon Hunter (Barrens)

Keep Skull of Gul'dan if on the left or has cards to left of it that you will have played the time you get to turn 6/5 with coin. Don't keep OTK cards yet, the deck circulates quickly and will come to you soon enough. If an important OTK card is caught to the left of a Skull of Gul'dan, it will likely be trapped and not be able to get the outcast benefit. Death Speaker Blackthorn has insane value, keep it only if you believe your other mulligans will help you sustain the board till you can play him.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review – The Best of Both Worlds

As anyone who’s even casually bumped up against the franchise knows, the world of Warhammer is almost incomprehensibly broad and deep and the Games Workshop has spawned or licensed dozens of video games based on its various properties and spinoffs. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is the first turn-based strategy game based on the Age of Sigmar (formerly Warhammer Fantasy Battles) universe, and aims to please both diehard fans of the tabletop games as well as serve as an introduction and enticement for those who have not yet cleared off their dining room tables or started painting their miniature armies.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

10 Best Space Simulation Games To Play In 2021

There are a ton of great space games out there. We even have a list of the best new space video games coming out or have recently released this year. However, if you’re strictly after some fun space simulation games to play today then we also have you covered. In this list, we’re highlighting ten great games that we think you should keep on your radar or at least try out sometime this year. Meanwhile, there’s a slew of great games coming out next year as well so you’ll want to be on the lookout for our list of great space simulation games to play when 2022 hits.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Sumire Is A Story-Driven Adventure Game, Out On Switch Today

"One day is all we have," reads the trailer — and that's the pitch behind Sumire, a beautiful narrative game from GameTomo, the studio that localised Cuphead and SuperHot into Japanese. The game was featured in Japan's Indie World presentation, and follows the adventures of a young girl named Sumire,...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

JRPG inspired adventure Light Fairytale Episode 2 is out in Early Access

Following on from a cliffhanger in the first episode, Light Fairytale Episode 2 is a Japanese inspired RPG featuring a modern presentation with a classic core. In Episode 2 you play as Haru and Ayaka as they "uncover the mysteries of the Deeplands while looking for a way to reunite with Kuroko, meeting with a mysterious silver haired girl along the way".
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8

After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8. Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art. Developer EggNut confirmed the release yesterday (May 26), along with a brand new trailer and wow - does it look pretty damn incredible or what? Take a look: