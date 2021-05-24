newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether prices moving higher in early trading after plunge on Sunday

By Jack Durschlag
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin regained some footing early Monday morning, showing a nearly 4 percent gain after dropping 16% during the day on Sunday. Most of the major coins plummeted 20% to 30% Sunday, according to Nick Mancini, analyst at crypto sentiment analytics platform Trade the Chain, citing news from crypto exchange Huobi, which announced it was scaling back some offerings in several countries because of China’s increasingly hard line on crypto.

www.foxbusiness.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Currency Exchange#Digital Currency#Hard Currency#U S Prices#Ether#All Time Highs#Payment#Catalyst#Exchange Huobi#Early Morning Trading#Analyst#Crackdown#Offerings#Ceo#Line#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Crude Oil & Bitcoin Prices Edged Higher; FTSE 100 Ended Flat

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 10.41 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 4,206.40, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 128.37 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 34,451.42, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,751.49, up by 13.50 points or 0.10 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
BusinessBenzinga

Bitcoiners 'Intensely Skeptical' Of Elon Musk Leading Bitcoin Mining Council

Bitcoiners around the world aren’t convinced that Elon Musk is the right person to lead the debate around “cleaner Bitcoin mining.”. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg TV, popular Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) proponent and partner at Castle Island Ventures Nic Carter said that Elon Musk isn’t the best person to take charge on working towards a more environmentally-friendly Bitcoin mining process.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Not Just Bitcoin, But Ether Is Getting Institutional Attention Too

More and more institutional investors have been piling into Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), sending the price through the roof. Some are now turning their attention to Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETC) as the next cryptocurrency worth investing in. In its first-quarter review of the cryptocurrency market, CoinDesk said ether is starting to attract even more attention among institutional investors.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

How Tesla Kickstarted A Different Kind Of Bitcoin Trend

For the second time in 24 hours, Bitcoin might have been rejected on the $40,000 mark. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways in lower timeframes, but finally has started to display some green after a week in the red. At the time of writing, BTC trades at $39,100 with a...
Stockscoinjournal.net

Dogecoin Price Slips 4.5% – How to Buy Dogecoin

DOGE price dips 4% to trade near $0.34, likely providing an opportunity for investors looking to make a fresh bet. DOGE has failed to clear above $0.35 after what looked like a sure rebound dimmed amid increased selling during early trading in Europe. Dogecoin price has been fluctuating around $0.328...
MarketsDailyFx

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Strength Outshining Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery

Ethereum, Bitcoin, ETH/USD, BTC/USD Talking Points:. Cryptocurrencies have started to show recovery but that appears to be uneven with Ethereum showing greater strength than Bitcoin. The analysis contained in article utilizesprice action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 27 May

The XRP market has been responding to the updates in the ‘Ripple v SEC’ lawsuit. Although the proceedings seem like a never-ending game, XRP’s value has been striving to breach the $1 price level. Ethereum [ETH] was witnessing a period of low activity. Meanwhile, Dogecoin [DOGE] has kept the traders...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price prediction: Bitcoin retests $36,500, prepares to move higher?

BTC finds resistance at $40,000 again. Closest support at $36,500. Today’s Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market rejects further downside around the $36,500 support. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move higher over the following days to breach the $42,000 mark. The overall market trades in the red over...
Stockscryptonewsz.com

Mixed Views on ADA Price After Crypto Crash

Get to know the power of a tweet and the man behind the tweet. Elon Musk’s tweet that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin (BTC) for car payments, reversing an earlier decision which sent BTC price soaring, sent the crypto markets in a tizzy including the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano. The crypto market crash followed Elon Musk’s tweet that due to consumption of vast amounts of energy used to mine bitcoins, Tesla would fall back to accepting only traditional currency for its cars. On May 12, bitcoin fell by 12% wiping out $100 billion from its stated value.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bitcoin plummets more than 30% in value – Elon Musk’s fault?

Digital currency or digital money on the Internet is a medium of exchange other than real money that has properties similar to physical currencies and allows instant transactions and transfer of property without borders. And they are known as “decentralized digital currencies” because there is no central point that controls the money supply.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Move Higher on Covid-19 Optimism, Bitcoin's Comeback

Stock futures are rebounding this morning, pushed by growing optimism as Covid-19 cases fall and Bitcoin continues its comeback. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen almost 90 points higher, after data showed the U.S. average daily Covid cases fell below 25,000, as nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, breathing life back into reopening plays. Meanwhile, futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are higher as well, after Bitcoin's rise back above the $40,000 level reinvigorated sentiment surrounding tech.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Shows Recovery Move

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily chart shows variant candlesticks characterizing shows recovery move of the crypto from the drawdown it has been suffering in the recent past sessions. The 14-day SMA has slightly bent downward across the level of $1,000 over the 50-day SMA indicator that is located at the value of $800. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the hairs from the oversold region to face the north direction closely below range 40. There is the formation of a bullish candlestick promising resurfacing of more ups as against the return of downsides at that present trading level.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trade Struggles Rebounding

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is still now indicted on the BTC/USD daily chart that Bitcoin trade struggles to rebound further at the key resistance point of $40,000. The market level as earlier mentioned has appeared proven very difficult line retarding smooth further upswing in the BTC/USD trading operations. The bearish trend-line has not convincingly breached out northbound as it is closely drawn down to signify the point that the current rebounding movement has reached. The 50-day SMA indicator has been intercepted from the top by the 14-day SMA trend-line. And, they are above the bearish trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators have swerved northwardly to place between the ranges of 40 and 80 to suggest an upward move is ongoing.
Stocksfinbold.com

DOGE’s road to $1 stagnates despite Musk’s sustained support

Dogecoin’s price has surged 38% following the weekend market crash, but the meme-inspired cryptocurrency is still trading on a downward trend over the last seven days. By press time, the altcoin was trading at $0.34, struggling to break the $0.4 resistance barrier despite Elon Musk’s continued support for the cryptocurrency.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

The bitcoin market is refusing to mature

There comes a time “in the life of every cryptocurrency investor… when they watch a significant amount of their money disappear in the span of a few hours”, says Jen Wieczner in New York magazine. Bitcoin fell by 30% last week and is down by more than 40% from its...
StocksFortune

The Bitcoin rollercoaster will force Tesla to take earnings hits that investors will hate

It looked like a reckless bet at the time, and in these days of crypto-madness, it's looking more outrageous by the day. Early this year, Elon Musk famously wagered $1.5 billion in Tesla's corporate cash on Bitcoin. As the signature crypto soared, the value of the EV-maker's holdings swelled by over $1.3 billion more than it paid, and despite the recent slide, Tesla's still sitting on a nice––though shrunken––paper profit.