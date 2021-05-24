Bitcoin, Ether prices moving higher in early trading after plunge on Sunday

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is still now indicted on the BTC/USD daily chart that Bitcoin trade struggles to rebound further at the key resistance point of $40,000. The market level as earlier mentioned has appeared proven very difficult line retarding smooth further upswing in the BTC/USD trading operations. The bearish trend-line has not convincingly breached out northbound as it is closely drawn down to signify the point that the current rebounding movement has reached. The 50-day SMA indicator has been intercepted from the top by the 14-day SMA trend-line. And, they are above the bearish trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators have swerved northwardly to place between the ranges of 40 and 80 to suggest an upward move is ongoing.