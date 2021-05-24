Bitcoin, Ether prices moving higher in early trading after plunge on Sunday
Bitcoin regained some footing early Monday morning, showing a nearly 4 percent gain after dropping 16% during the day on Sunday. Most of the major coins plummeted 20% to 30% Sunday, according to Nick Mancini, analyst at crypto sentiment analytics platform Trade the Chain, citing news from crypto exchange Huobi, which announced it was scaling back some offerings in several countries because of China’s increasingly hard line on crypto.www.foxbusiness.com