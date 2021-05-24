newsbreak-logo
San Antonio, TX

Things to do in San Antonio this week: Sea Life, Hollywood at the Briscoe, Paul Rodriguez

By Jim Kiest and Deborah Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttraction: An underground ocean tunnel is one of the highlights of Sea Life San Antonio. The new aquarium lets visitors get up close to sharks, an octopus, clownfish and much more marine life. Opens Tuesday. 11 a.m-5 p.m. Tuesday. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St. $23.99, visitsealife.com/san-antonio.

