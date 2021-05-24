Things to do in San Antonio this week: Sea Life, Hollywood at the Briscoe, Paul Rodriguez
Attraction: An underground ocean tunnel is one of the highlights of Sea Life San Antonio. The new aquarium lets visitors get up close to sharks, an octopus, clownfish and much more marine life. Opens Tuesday. 11 a.m-5 p.m. Tuesday. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St. $23.99, visitsealife.com/san-antonio.www.expressnews.com