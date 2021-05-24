newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mad River Watch turns to the future with an eye on the past

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of the Mad River is recruiting volunteers for a newly-imagined version of its Mad River Watch (MRW) water quality monitoring program that will launch this summer across The Valley. Sponsored by Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program and incorporating lessons learned from decades of volunteer-driven monitoring, the program builds on a foundation of citizen science and community-valued water quality data that have been the hallmark of the last 30 years.

www.valleyreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Citizen Science#Water Quality#Volunteers#Story Time#Rain Water#Mrw#Mad River Watch#Fmr#Friends Of The Mad River#Lawson S Finest Liquids#Waitsfield#Turn#Pristine Groundwater#Guide#Scrag Mountain#Phosphorus Levels#Crunching Numbers#Thoughtful Observations#Tradition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Spokane, WAinlander.com

The raging waters of the Spokane River Falls and its ancient gorge bring past, present and future together at the new Riverfront Park

If you visit the Spokane River Falls about now, with the spring runoff creating its roar, throwing mist off the basalt cliffs, you can feel the entire history of this place. Falling water creates great fishing, which is why local tribes gathered in the vicinity for generations. It can also power a mill, which is why pioneers settled here. Later, and continuing to this day, it powers the electricity that helps run our city.
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Fort River students: A ‘green’ future starts now

We are sixth graders at Fort River Elementary School in Amherst. We are working on a campaign to help stop climate change in Massachusetts. Carbon pollution is an incredibly bad thing. People, plants, and animals are dying because of the changes it is causing. Earth’s natural ecosystem is collapsing, destroying entire species of animals.
Pottersdale, PAClearfield Progress

QIDC discusses past, future events

POTTERSDALE — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17, with seven people in attendance. The Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run was held on Saturday, May 1, with 33 participants. The chicken BBQ was sold out.
EnvironmentPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

East Bay water officials have eyes on the future

District reps say climate change is a constant factor for all decisions. East Bay Municipal Utility District officials have seen droughts come and go. But they seem to be coming more frequently this century. Climate change is stoking devastating wildfire seasons year after year, drying the state out and just...
Mad River, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Mad River

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E repair crew is on-site working to restore power. Estimated time of restoralToday @ 1 p.m.
Unknewyorksocialdiary.com

Eye on the future

Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Sunny and very warm, but pleasantly so, yesterday in New York; with temps in the 70s and RealFeels in the mid 80s. But very pleasant. I had to run some errands and drove to my destinations. The city was busy on the Upper East Side, heavy traffic, heavy trucks and the sidewalks throughout. It was a weekday mid-afternoon in New York City.
Pocatello, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

A Local Motel Turned Apartments Celebrates its Past

A local motel turned into apartments celebrates its past. Local mural artist Nick Hottmann just completed a mural on the side of the Crimson Court Apartments on Main Street in Pocatello. The building used to be the old ‘Travel Lodge’ motel back in the day. The mural is based off...
West Seneca, NYwestsenecabee.com

Reflecting on our past, excited for our future

On April 16, just for fun, I posted a simple question on the Chamber’s Facebook page, asking people to name a West Seneca store or restaurant that they loved but no longer exists. Little did I know that it would quickly become one of our most active posts of the year, generating 80 comments as of this writing. To get […]
RecipesBon Appétit

Crab-Paste-Grilled Rib Eye

The summertime ceremony of cooking over fire will never lose its charm for me. Plus, there’s just no better way to cook a thick steak—it’s the only way to get the high heat you need without setting off the fire alarm. A perfectly marbled rib eye doesn’t need much to shine, but basting it with jarred crab paste adds a whole new level of flavor with almost no effort. Crab paste tastes like a cross between my two favorite Filipino condiments—bagoong, a fermented fish paste, and crab “fat,” a mixture of the crustacean’s guts and roe—and lends a pleasant intensity to an already-gorgeous cut. —Silver Cousler, Neng’s Jr., Asheville, NC.
Norwich, CTThe Day

Serenity and echoes of the past on the Shetucket River

After a swift current and brisk north breeze propelled our kayaks for more than eight miles down the Shetucket River last week, the sound of a torrent gradually rose above the rustle of leaves and chatter of birds. “OK, now the ‘fun’ begins,” I announced. Maggie Jones, Phil Plouffe and...
Mad River, CAEureka Times-Standard

Toxins detected in Mad River ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Low levels of toxins have been detected in algae mat samples from the Mad River, collected by the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe’s Environmental Department at two locations where potential algae blooms had been observed. The presence of these toxins, even at low levels, triggers a ‘CAUTION’ posting by Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for these locations in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Law Enforcementtherivernewsroom.com

In Rural New York, Counties Turn a Blind Eye to Policing Problems

Amid last summer’s social upheaval following the murder of George Floyd, the spectacle of protests in small-town, rural, and “middle” America fascinated national news outlets. Legacy media dispatched reporters nationwide to narrativize a phenomenon that would have been anachronistic five years ago. Salon’s executive editor, for example, waxed poetic about the Catskills’ village of Delhi and its 700-person protest. “In relative terms, it’s as if a protest in New York City had drawn more than a million people,” reads his June 2020 piece.
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Global Warming Could Bring More Stillbirths, Study Warns

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rising temperatures caused by climate change could trigger a worldwide increase in stillbirths, researchers warn. The team at the University of Queensland in Australia analyzed 12 studies on the subject. They found that exposure to extremely high temperatures throughout pregnancy appeared to increase risk of stillbirth, particularly late in pregnancy.
AgriculturePhys.org

Partners in crime: Agricultural pest relies on bacteria to overcome plant defenses

Although insect larvae may seem harmless to humans, they can be extremely dangerous to the plant species that many of them feed on, and some of those plant species are important as agricultural crops. Although plants cannot simply flee from danger like animals typically would, many have nonetheless evolved ingenious strategies to defend themselves from herbivores. Herbivorous insect larvae will commonly use their mouths to smear various digestive proteins onto plants that they want to eat, and when plants detect chemicals commonly found in these oral secretions, they can respond to the injury by producing defensive molecules, including proteins and specialized metabolites of their own that inactivate the insect's digestive proteins and thus prevent the insect from obtaining nutrients from the plant.
Blue Lake, CAkrcrtv.com

Blue Lake Rancheria cautions 'low levels of toxins' in Mad River algae

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Officials with the Blue Lake Rancheria cautioned the public Thursday about the presence of a toxin in blue-green algae in the Mad River. The tribe's environmental department collected samples from two locations on the river where possible cyanobacteria algae blooms had been observed: downstream of Lindsay Creek near the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District's Pump Station #4 park, and downstream of the Blue Lake sewer ponds.
Environmenttechnologynetworks.com

Rain Gardens Could Keep Microplastics and Rubber Fragments Out of Waterways

In cities, heavy rains wash away the gunk collecting on sidewalks and roads, picking up all kinds of debris. However, the amount of microplastic pollution swept away by this runoff is currently unknown. Now, researchers in ACS ES&T Water report that stormwater can be a large source of microplastics and rubber fragments to water bodies and, with a proof-of-concept experiment, show that a rain garden could keep these microscopic pieces out of a storm drain.