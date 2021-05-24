Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

Mom, you got this. Here's a rundown on everything you need to know to turn your kids into grown-up savers and investors. Money may seem like a challenging topic to discuss with your children (especially when they’re little) but it’s important to get the ball rolling as you can. Lately, we’ve been so happy to see more calls to increase personal finance education in the classroom at a young age in order to combat financial illiteracy, but more needs to be done… And there’s no better place to start than at home, with mom and dad leading the instructional charge. The best part is, when you first start teaching kids about money, it doesn’t have to feel like a lecture. It can be experiential, fun, and as engaging as you make it. It’s never too early to start teaching your kids about personal finance, and helping them develop the kind of healthy spending habits that will turn them into grown-up savers and investors you’ll be proud of.