newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

By ORDER REPRINT
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Natalie Quiring-Oleson considered herself open-minded about race. But George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police exposed what she calls her "blinds spots" about racism. She began reading books, such as "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. She listened to podcasts and watched documentaries, including "13th." And Quiring-Oleson, a social worker at Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis, channeled her soul searching into an article titled, "How to talk to your white kids about racism." She reflects below on her childhood, her desire to play even a small part in deconstructing structural racism and why it's OK for parents to embrace their shortcomings.

www.heraldonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Person#Black Kids#White Racism#Black Children#All My Children#Children S Service#Embracerace Org#Usa Today#Parents#Anti Racist Kids#White People#Advice#Social#Structural Racism#Anti Racist Children#Overtly Racist Views#Injustice#Diverse Books#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
KidsNews On 6

Local Pediatrician Offers Advice For Parents On Vaccinating Their Kids

Doctors said the questions are rolling in from parents for guidance on which steps to take next after the Centers for Disease Control recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use on persons between 12 and 15-years-old Wednesday. Local pediatricians acknowledged it can be a scary decision when deciding whether or not...
Mental HealthWashington Post

Parents are searching for mental health advice online — and breaching their kids’ privacy

Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a promising trend online, as celebrities and private citizens alike have opened up about their journeys through anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder or substance use. If Demi Levato, Ariana Grande, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and even the Duchess of Sussex can admit to mental health concerns and seeking help, the rest of us may feel more comfortable doing so. Hashtags have even been born of this trend, such as #talkingaboutit, #mentalhealth and #thisiswhatanxietyfeelslike. All of this is a huge positive from where I sit, as a clinical psychologist.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

How to Talk to Your Teen About Mental Health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Mental Health Action Day and talking to your teenager about their well being can be difficult. “I think just parents making it known in a way that connects with their child that I’m here to talk,” said Sara Vedvei. The goal of mental health action...
KidsCNN

How to talk to our kids about traumatic events, according to a 9/11 responder

(CNN) — Isaac Rothbart's twins had always known their daddy doesn't like fireworks. But he'd never told his kids why. Then, while celebrating their fifth birthday at Disney World, the family wound up close to an unexpected pyrotechnics show. Rothbart "didn't react well." His wife noticed him shutting down and ushered the whole family indoors.
Kidspublicradiotulsa.org

Nonprofit Offers Free-To-Download Activity Book To Help Kids And Adults Talk About Mental Health

Mental Health Association Oklahoma is offering a free-to-download mental health coloring book for kids. The coloring and educational activity book offers an opportunity for kids and trusted adults to talk about what it means to have a healthy brain. MHAOK Graphic Design Coordinator Matt Dean said he created the book because the organization reaches a lot of older youths through homelessness outreach and other work, but young kids’ mental health needs attention, too.
Kidsjewishboston.com

“Ezra’s Invisible Backpack” Teaches Kids How to Talk About Emotions

I had never known anyone who died by suicide until my 19-year-old cousin Ezra succumbed to his war with depression and obsessive compulsive disorder last February. It’s hard to put into words how that felt. Never miss the best stories and events for families, children and teens! Get JewishBoston Plus...
Family RelationshipsRochester Sentinel

Shanna Moakler slams kids' 'false claims' about parenting

Shanna Moakler has insisted her children have been making "false claims" about her parenting. The 46-year-old beauty admitted it has been "hurtful and heartbreaking" to have Landon, 17, and 15-year-old Alabama - who she has with ex-husband Travis Barker - claim on social media that she isn't involved in their lives and dismiss ideas that she is an "amazing" mom.
Germantown, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID vaccine: Parents surveyed hesitant about their kids getting it

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The CDC has given children ages 12 to 15 the go-ahead to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But a recent national survey of parents shows only around ⅓ plan to get their child vaccinated right away. Kirsten O'Quinn's 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter are counting down the...
KidsMacomb Daily

How parents can manage kids’ screen time

Devices are everywhere in the digital age. The Statista Research Department notes that a 2020 survey found the average American has access to more than 10 connected devices in his or her household. Though adults may be capable of governing their screen time, kids may not be so disciplined. Devices...
Kidstathasta.com

Are Your Kids Being Taught to Support Socialism?

If you’re like me, you’re worried about the “new normal” society is trying to cram down our throats. In the wake of Covid-19, the government has asserted its power, printed a ton of new money, and restricted our rights. Our kids have had to adjust, too — and many of...
Kidshermoney.com

How, What, And When To Teach Your Kids About Money

Mom, you got this. Here's a rundown on everything you need to know to turn your kids into grown-up savers and investors. Money may seem like a challenging topic to discuss with your children (especially when they’re little) but it’s important to get the ball rolling as you can. Lately, we’ve been so happy to see more calls to increase personal finance education in the classroom at a young age in order to combat financial illiteracy, but more needs to be done… And there’s no better place to start than at home, with mom and dad leading the instructional charge. The best part is, when you first start teaching kids about money, it doesn’t have to feel like a lecture. It can be experiential, fun, and as engaging as you make it. It’s never too early to start teaching your kids about personal finance, and helping them develop the kind of healthy spending habits that will turn them into grown-up savers and investors you’ll be proud of.
Kidsabc10.com

What's next after high school? How to talk with kids about options

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is in full swing with college graduations underway and high school ceremonies coming up at the end of the month. Not all high school graduates will be heading off to college in the fall. Some high school graduates don’t want to go to college, while others want a gap year, delaying college for a year.