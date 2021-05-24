Warehousing Industry Report Shows Automation’s Possibilities
Recent spikes in demand from online orders during lockdown periods have added to the problems being faced by warehouse and distribution centre operators in the UK over the last 18 months. Issues around labour shortages, the unclear status of many EU-originating workers and commercial property market fluctuations have also stirred the pot: 2021 is shaping up to present huge opportunities, albeit ones that come with quite a few headaches.techhq.com