As the school year winds down, students working with Magnified Giving are ready to reward their chosen local nonprofit with a $1,000 grant. Each year, students in the Magnified Giving program learn about philanthropy, and they learn how they can use their time, talent and treasure to impact their community. Through the Magnified Giving process, students explore social causes, they serve and evaluate local nonprofits, and learn to advocate for causes they care about. Ultimately, students work together to choose a local nonprofit they deem worthy to receive a $1,000 grant.