Seven from UNG are Fulbright Scholars

All University of North Georgia students have big dreams after graduation. Now, five 2021 graduates plus two 2019 alumnae will see their dreams come true this year.

All seven were selected as finalists for the U.S. Fulbright Program for the 2021-22 academic year. The highly competitive and prestigious program enables graduates to pursue research activities, become English Teaching Assistants, or enroll in graduate school.

This year’s Fulbright finalists are:

Noah Bryant, a 2021 graduate with a degree in history. The 23-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, will pursue a master’s degree in archaeology at Bangor University in Wales, United Kingdom.

Abigail Meyers, a 2021 graduate with a degree in elementary and special education. The 22-year-old from Jefferson, Georgia, will teach English in Taiwan.

Lydia Pelletier, a 2021 graduate with a degree in elementary and special education. The 22-year-old from Cleveland, Georgia, will teach English in Peru.

Monica Pizano, a 2019 graduate with a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature. The 25-year-old from Jefferson, Georgia, will teach English in Uruguay.

Kelly Reid, a 2019 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training. The 25-year-old from Lawrenceville, Georgia, will teach English in South Korea.

Aquila Murrey Reyes, a 2021 graduate with a degree in elementary and special education. The 23-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, will teach English in South Korea.

Katherine Torres, a senior pursuing a degree in political science with a concentration in prelaw. The 21-year-old from Hoschton, Georgia, will teach English in Taiwan. She will graduate in August 2021.

Fulbright also deemed two UNG students alternates. If a finalist declines the award, an alternate may be promoted to finalist. This year’s alternates are:

Ximena Luna, a 2021 graduate with a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish language and literature. The 21-year-old from Flowery Branch, Georgia, plans to pursue a master’s degree in Spanish as a second language teaching at ILCE Universidad de Navarra in Spain.

Colin Tredway, a 2020 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history. The native of Dawsonville, Georgia, hopes to teach English in Germany.

“The Fulbright program aims to promote mutual understanding through educational and cultural exchange, which aligns with one of UNG’s goals: to develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society,” said Dr. Kathryn Quinto, fellowships adviser for the nationally competitive scholarships office at UNG. “We are very excited for the student and alumni who were inspired to pursue their international aspirations through Fulbright.”

While UNG students and alumni have earned Fulbrights in European and Asian countries, for the first time, two recipients will head to South America. Pelletier will head to Peru on the Pacific coast while Pizano will be further southeast in Uruguay on the Atlantic coast.

“I felt that I connected to the country of Uruguay,” Pizano said. “It is one of the most liberal countries in South America, and it has a strong equitable school system.”

Pelletier said she has been enamored with Peru since the eighth grade when she saw a picture of Machu Picchu, the Incan citadel in the Andes Mountains. Her affinity grew after conducting research projects about the country and taking courses from Peruvian professors.

“I’m looking forward to better understanding the Peruvian culture and all of its complexities,” Pelletier said.

Bryant can’t wait to experience the culture of Wales, but it will be the one from the past instead of the present. He will study the ancient Celtic culture to earn a degree in archaeology thanks to the Fulbright.

“I have been inducted into a small group of people, because not everyone gets a Fulbright,” the first-generation college student said. “I am honored to be selected and I feel blessed that they chose me.”

Bryant is the first Fulbright finalist who started his career on the Cumming Campus.

While UNG increased its number of finalists compared to last year, it had a banner year in applicants and semifinalists. A record 27 students and alumni applied, which led to a record-setting 18 semifinalists for UNG.