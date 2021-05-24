newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

By Brandon Mulder, PolitiFact Texas, Brandon Mulder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.

