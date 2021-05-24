newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Wayward in Limbo Recordings

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 4 days ago

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been considering how we can most directly assist the artists who inhabit our particular niche of the Seattle music community. With the Chapel closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wayward Music Series now moves from the concert hall to the living room. In place of our usual ten monthly concerts, Nonsequitur is curating and commissioning ten Seattle artists each month to create a series of streaming audio sessions of exclusive material. Many of these will be essentially “live” performances recorded at home for this occasion. Others may create a mix of pre-recorded material that has not been previously released elsewhere.

avantmusicnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milford Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Soundcloud#Music Community#Soundcloud#Music Concerts#Live Streaming#Chapel#Isolation#Audio Sessions#Pre Recorded Material#Percussion#Exclusive Material#Saxes#Flutes#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Caamp at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – pre-sale password

The Caamp presale password everyone has been waiting for is here! This official Caamp pre-sale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Caamp tickets for a short time. Your access to this Caamp presale is instant after you have joined.. Remember that this is probably the last...
Seattle, WAamericantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Greyson Chance in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Greyson Chance pre-sale password has just been posted. While the Greyson Chance presale is underway YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy show tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t get your tickets to Greyson Chance’s performance in Seattle during the presale you might not be...
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 'Hella Mega Tour' Unveils New Summer Dates

The “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has unveiled new dates, beginning in July and stretching into September. The Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, will hit 21 cities in North America, including such stadiums as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citi Field in New York and Fenway Park in Boston before wrapping September 6 in Seattle. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional’s show in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale password has just been posted! This is your best chance to order tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before the public!. You might not get another opportunity to see Dashboard Confessional’s show in Seattle, WA!. Dashboard Confessional show details:. Artist Presale. Start: Mon 05/17/21 11:00 am CDT.