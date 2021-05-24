‘Mompreneur’ helps working moms juggle business and family like a boss

As caring parents gain in the fourth key to becoming a more effective parent, knowledge, it becomes more evident that how we parent is critical. That’s why picking a parenting style, one that can be agreed to by all caregivers, is critical. Often, the responsible adults come from a variety of backgrounds with different choices in how best to raise a child. Split decisions can create disharmony and lead to confusion, not only for the children, but for the parents, too. Before a couple decides to take on the awesome responsibility of having and raising another human being, it’s important to do research and discuss a style with the techniques to help the children be well cared for, show ways to build and maintain a healthy relationship and help the home function more efficiently.