newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Abivax Suspends Trading of its Shares Until the Publication of ABX464 Phase 2b Results in Ulcerative Colitis

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 4 days ago

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today the suspension of the trading of its shares until the publication of the results of its phase 2b study for the treatment of ulcerative colitis with ABX464. The Company expects to publish a press release on this topic today after market closure (May 24, 2021).

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulcerative Colitis#France#Immune System#Biotechnology Company#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Isin#Abvx#French#Universel#Cmc#Montpellier#Abivax Sa#Therapies#Clinical Data#Clinical Development#Viral Infections#Treatment#Hepatocellular Carcinoma#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers' Zeposia Scores FDA Approval For Ulcerative Colitis

The FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92 mg for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A European marketing application for Zeposia for moderately to severely active UC is currently under review,...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Global Roundup: Abivax Eyes Phase III Following Positive UC Data

France’s Abivax SA posted positive Phase IIb data from an ulcerative colitis trial assessing ABX464, a small molecule for once-daily administration with a first-in-class mechanism of action. In the study, 254 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) were treated with ABX464. Top-line data showed significant clinical efficacy in...
IndustryFrankfort Times

Investment breakthrough for BrainRepair UG start-up – Stem cell treatment for newborns / Dr. Metin Colpan, founder of Nasdaq listed Qiagen N.V. acquired 5% of BrainRepair UG shares worth EUR 15M

One of the most successful inventors and entrepreneurs who masterminded the unprecedented success of Qiagen N.V. from a start-up to a 10 billion market cap enterprise has taken the decision to refocus his activities on BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB). BrainRepair UG has developed a unique method based on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. Metin Colpan’s patented invention has become a standard method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is used by researchers all over the world, changing the way they can access, purify and understand genetic data in DNA and RNA. The European Patent Office states “…The tireless work of German scientist Metin Colpan over four decades has paved the way for rapid and effective genetic data analysis, enabling researchers to better detect disease and unlocking new therapies for conditions, including COVID-19,” and Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainRepair UG, continues “We are delighted that we now can draw on the vast experience Dr. Colpan is offering us as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Board on our way to the stock market at Nasdaq First North for which the IPO is planned in November 2021.” BrainRepair UG’s stem cell product has been granted the worldwide first ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ (ODD) by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. This designation guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market authorisation. Prof. Arne Jensen stresses, “All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the ultimate goal – to combat infantile Cerebral palsy, the most common disability in childhood, and stop CP in children!”
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

GSK (GSK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Confirms FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Treatment Sotrovimab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Novartis (NVS) & Molecular Partners Initiate Study for COVID-19

NVS - Free Report) and partner Molecular Partners announced the initiation of EMPATHY, a phase II and III study, to evaluate the use of its novel DARPin therapeutic candidate, ensovibep (MP0420), for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the clinical trial program for ensovibep while Molecular Partners will sponsor the studies.
Lexington, MAbiospace.com

Eli Lilly Collab Scores IND Approval for Dicerna's RNAi Cardiometabolic Drug

Dicerna, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, is having a massive week, with two major announcements. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LY3819469. They will initiate a Phase I trial of the drug in cardiometabolic diseases.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces FDA Grants BCMA CAR-T Cilta-cel Priority Review for the Treatment for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been set for November 29, 2021.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Is The Rally Real? Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock continues to trade higher in the opening session after soaring 104% yesterday. Moreover, the stock made another multi-year high in Wednesday’s trading session. Market Action. As of 10:11, PIRS stock has moved up by 10.40% at $4.15. The stock has traded 50 million shares, below...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

AIkido Pharma Has Pending Data Results on June 4th, with Strongest Balance Sheet in Its History While Trading Below Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - PCG Digital -- Anthony Hayes is an optimist, with good reason. The CEO of AIkido Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AIKI), according to the company's Q1 report and a press release recently issued, is expecting positive results from human clinical trials of dual-action peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with notable insider buying in the open market displaying his strong belief in the Company's prospects.
MarketsShareCast

Lifting of Temporary Suspension of Share Trading

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 20 May 2021. Amigo Holdings PLC. ("Amigo" or the "Company")
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Trading of Eka Noodles shares to be suspended on May 31, delisting may follow

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): Trading of shares in rice and sago sticks manufacturer Eka Noodles Bhd will be suspended from May 31, after Bursa Malaysia Securities rejected its application for a further extension of time to submit its revised proposed regularisation plan. Bursa Securities felt the company had not demonstrated...
HealthTroy Record

MindMed Receives FDA Type C Meeting Response for Project Lucy Phase 2b Clinical Trial

MindMed Finalizes Clinical Development Approach for LSD Targeting Generalized Anxiety Disorder as Initial Indication. NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, announces receipt of Type C Meeting Responses from FDA leading to the finalization of the Company's clinical development approach for Project Lucy by selecting Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication. MindMed is on target to formally submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Project Lucy in Q3 2021 and expects to launch its Phase 2b clinical trial shortly thereafter in Q4 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Announces Submission of Marketing Authorisation Application for Nefecon to EMA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nefecon, a novel oral formulation targeting down regulation of IgA1 for the treatment of primary IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ipsen Confirms U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application For Palovarotene As The First Potential Treatment Worldwide For Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that its New Drug Application (NDA) for palovarotene, an oral, investigational, selective RARγ agonist for the prevention of heterotopic ossification (new bone formation) as a potential treatment option for people living with the progressive disabling and ultra-rare genetic disorder fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The target regulatory action date assigned by the FDA under a Priority Review status is 30 November 2021.
Medical & Biotechonclive.com

Artios Pharma and Novartis Set to Collaborate to Develop Next-Generation DDR Therapies

Artios Pharma, a company devoted to developing precision medicine–based treatments based on DNA damage response mechanisms, is entering into a global research collaboration with Novartis to develop next-generation DDR targets that will synergize with Novartis’ radioligand therapies. Artios Pharma, a company devoted to developing precision medicine–based treatments based on DNA...
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

US regulator authorises GSK and Vir's sotrovimab for Covid treatment

(Alliance News) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Vir Biotechnology Inc on Wednesday said the US Food & Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19. The Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical company said treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction...
Medical & Biotechbioworld.com

EUA granted for Glaxosmithkline-Vir COVID-19 treatment

There are now two FDA-backed monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments after the agency granted Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) emergency use authorization (EUA) for single-dose sotrovimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children as young as 12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an approved antibody treatment and both are administered by...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pieris and Genentech sign $1.4bn respiratory and ophthalmology deal

Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Roche Group subsidiary Genentech have signed a multi-programme research partnership and licence agreement worth approximately $1.42bn to discover, develop and market respiratory and ophthalmology therapies. According to the deal, Pieris will get $20m in upfront payment from Genentech. Pieris is also eligible to get additional payments of...
Medical & Biotechmanometcurrent.com

CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Market 2021 Industry Share |Novartis Ag, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation

Infinity Business Insights has just released a new market research study named Global CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Market. The market research gives a comprehensive overview of the current and future phases of the CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis market based on criteria such as significant sought-after events, research innovations, management strategies, market drivers, challenges and visions, and comprehensive industry subdivision and regional distribution.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Altavant Sciences Reports Rodatristat Ethyl PK/PD Analysis At ATS Supporting Doses Selected For Phase 2b ELEVATE 2 Study

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, presented an update on the clinical development of rodatristat ethyl, the company's lead candidate for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), at the recent meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS). This update included findings from a dose-response model, which simulated daily administration of rodatristat ethyl to identify optimal doses for the Phase 2b clinical trial.