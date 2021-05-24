Top 10 Best Sas Safety Dermas 2021

The other day I was talking to my daughter on the phone and she asked me if I’ve ever done a top 10 best organizing products post. And I actually have but it was six years ago! There’s a reason for that though. I have so many favorites that narrowing the list down to my top 10 seems absolutely impossible. I mean that’s like asking me to pick a favorite child. But then I realized I usually DO have a favorite child. I’ve always said my favorite child is the one that is annoying me the least and cooperating the most on any given day, ha! So the products I’m sharing today are in fact my favorites of TODAY. They could up and annoy me tomorrow and they’ll get demoted. But don’t you worry, they’ll eventually all circle around again and take their turn in the spotlight.