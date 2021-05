President Joe Biden’s Wednesday address to mark his first 100 days in office was met with partisan responses from the state’s two U.S. senators. “Over nearly 100 days, President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris have worked to get the COVID-19 public health emergency under control, pass historic rescue legislation to provide relief for working families and lay out a vision for what ‘building back better’ is all about,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.