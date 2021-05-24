Political roundup includes candidates forum in Watkinsville

The candidates in a June 15 special election in Watkinsville face off in a forum set for 6:30 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Oconee County: Carolyn Maultsby and Chuck Garrett are running to replace Brian Brodrick on the Watkinsville City Council. They will take part, as will Brodrick, who is running unopposed in next month’s Watkinsville Mayor’s election.

Timothy Barr says he will not resign his seat in the legislature while he campaigns for Congress: the Gwinnett County Republican is the latest candidate for the seat that will open when 10th District Congressman Jody Hice leaves the US House to run for Secretary of State. The Republican who represents most of Athens in Congress says he will wage a Republican primary challenge to incumbent Brad Raffensperger. Other announced Republican candidates include former Athens Congressman Paul Broun and Monroe businessman Mark McMain.

Elbert County Probate Judge Stephanie Hewell meets with Bowman City Council members tonight: she will talk about the state’s new voting laws and their potential impact on this year’s municipal elections in Bowman.

A Georgia judge is unsealing the 2020 presidential election absentee ballots in Fulton County, where a lawsuit alleges thousands of counterfeit ballots were cast. The judge’s order forces Georgia’s largest county to have a group of voters and experts inspect copies of almost 150 thousand mail-in ballots.