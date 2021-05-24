newsbreak-logo
Opinion | Sorority hazing doesn’t get the same coverage as fraternity hazing

By Kylee Toland
breezejmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazing is often used to initiate new members into an organization and can be used to humiliate and harm them. News about fraternities using these tactics has caught media attention throughout the years, with the recent death of a VCU student due to hazing causing an uproar against them. However, hazing in sororities isn’t often spoken about or given as much attention as fraternity hazing, but it should be discussed just as widely.

