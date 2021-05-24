newsbreak-logo
Athens, GA

NE Ga notes: Madison Co Commissioners meet, UNG begins May classes

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 4 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners hold a special session that is set for 4 o’clock this afternoon, and, after meeting virtually for almost of the past year, Commissioners will convene in person in the Gym at Lay Park in Athens.

There is an evening meeting of the Madison County Commission. It is a 6 o’clock session at the Government Complex in Danielsville.

It is back to class today at the University of North Georgia: UNG’s May session classes are underway this morning.

It was closed because of concerns about coronavirus. It is reopening now: the Corps of Engineers say its Hartwell Project Visitor’s Center is again open to the public. The facility on Lake Hartwell closed in March of last year.

The Gwinnett County government says that with coronavirus case counts in decline masks are no longer required in Gwinnett County government buildings.

