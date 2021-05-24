newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'Charlie Bit My Finger' video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction

techxplore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother classic piece of internet culture has been auctioned off for a six-figure sum, the latest viral sensation from the 2000s to be eagerly snapped up by digital collectors of "non fungible tokens" or NFTs. The home video "Charlie Bit My Finger" sold for almost $761,000 on Sunday, the 14th...

techxplore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Home Video#Clip#Viral Video#Music Video#British#Nft Collectibles#Videos#Digital Collectors#Gifs#Memes#Toddler#Nyan Cat#Authenticity#March#Disaster Girl#Internet#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videospurewow.com

Remember That Viral ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ YouTube Video? It's Being Taken Down

If you grew up in the YouTube age, then you've probably seen one of its most popular videos: "Charlie bit my finger." The viral clip, which currently has over 800 million views on the site, was first uploaded in 2007 and it became an instant hit. The gist is that a boy named Harry is sitting with his baby brother, Charlie, who playfully takes a bite of Harry's finger. However, when Charlie does it for a second time, he's a little more rough and Harry is *not* pleased.
InternetIGN

Facebook Gaming is Finally Trying to Take on YouTube

Facebook Gaming has tried to be a major Twitch competitor for some time, providing top creators with a livestreaming alternative, but now Facebook is taking on another competitor: YouTube. Facebook is launching a new program called “Stars for Gaming Videos on Demand.” The idea is simple enough: creators can upload...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Robin Thicke's Son Julian Praises His Dad for Getting Him a Photo With Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
Celebritiesvman.com

Johnny Knoxville Performs His Final Stunt

Johnny Knoxville has performed his final stunt. In an interview with GQ, the 50-year-old stuntman disclosed that the fourth upcoming Jackass film will be his last. It’s been over a decade since the infamous stunt franchise created something together. When Knoxville started in this line of work, growing old wasn’t...
MoviesRoanoke Times

Netflix paid big bucks to replace Chris D’Elia with Tig Notaro in ‘Army of the Dead’

Netflix spared no expense in removing scandal-ridden comedian Chris D’Elia from director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and replacing him with Tig Notaro. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, husband-and-wife team Zack and Deborah Snyder didn’t disclose the exact amount it took to reshoot scenes with Notaro but said it was a “fairly easy” decision to remove D’Elia. Deborah, one of the film’s producers, told Vanity Fair it was an “expensive” choice, while Zack put the cost at “a few million.”
TV Seriesredcarpetreporttv.com

Showtime Orders JGL Anthology Series SUPER PUMPED. #Viacom

SHOWTIME has given a series order to SUPER PUMPED, an anthology series with the first season based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) has signed on to star in the first installment as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup. Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS, Rounders) and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski will also executive produce and Isaac will co-executive produce the project. The anthology series will be produced by SHOWTIME and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network. The announcement was made today by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.