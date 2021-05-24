'Charlie Bit My Finger' video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction

If you grew up in the YouTube age, then you've probably seen one of its most popular videos: "Charlie bit my finger." The viral clip, which currently has over 800 million views on the site, was first uploaded in 2007 and it became an instant hit. The gist is that a boy named Harry is sitting with his baby brother, Charlie, who playfully takes a bite of Harry's finger. However, when Charlie does it for a second time, he's a little more rough and Harry is *not* pleased.